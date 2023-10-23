Netflix Adapting Sylvain Neuvel’s The Themis Files for TV Series

Netflix is reportedly adapting Sylvain Neuvel’s popular science fiction fantasy book series, The Themis Files, into a television series. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed the project, several Netflix employees have listed the adaptation as a development project on their professional profiles.

Andrew Norman, the director of Original Studio Film at Netflix, is leading the charge on the adaptation. He has worked on various projects, including Rebel Moon, Atlas, Aurora, Bioshock, and Gears of War. Details about the writers, producers, and directors attached to the project are yet to be revealed.

The production company behind the series is Amblin Partners, led Steven Spielberg. Amblin Partners previously struck a film partnership with Netflix in 2021 and is already producing several movies with them. One of the highly anticipated titles from this partnership is Carry On, expected to release in 2024. Amblin’s Television division is also collaborating with Netflix on multiple projects, and they are the production company behind Netflix’s Oscar hopeful, Maestro.

The Themis Files is a trilogy of books written Canadian author Sylvain Neuvel and published between 2016 and 2018. The series combines science fiction, apocalyptic fiction, and political themes. The three books in the trilogy are Sleeping Giants, Waking Gods, and Only Human.

The story unfolds through interviews, journal entries, and other documents. In Sleeping Giants, a young girl named Rose Franklin falls through the earth and discovers a giant metal hand. Years later, Rose becomes a physicist and leads a team in unraveling the origins and purpose of this mysterious artifact.

In addition to the main trilogy, Neuvel has also released four companion books known as “Files.” These include Book 0.5 – File N°002, Book 1.5 – File N°247, Book 2.5 – File N°1743, and Book 3.5 – File N°2491.

The Themis Files was previously considered for a film adaptation Sony Pictures in 2015. While it is unclear if the writer, David Koepp, who was attached to the project back then, will be involved in Netflix’s adaptation, he has been working on another sci-fi movie called Aurora, directed Kathryn Bigelow.

