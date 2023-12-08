Netflix and Adam McKay Face Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over Don’t Look Up

A recent lawsuit has been filed against Netflix and director Adam McKay, alleging copyright infringement in their film Don’t Look Up. Author William Collier self-published a book named Stanley’s Comet, which he claims bears striking similarities to the movie.

Collier asserts that the plot of Don’t Look Up closely mirrors that of his novel. Both narratives revolve around a comet hurtling towards Earth, while the government remains skeptical about its potential impact. The storylines further explore political obstacles hindering a nuclear strike, leading to the rise of a renowned scientist and public speculation about the imminent threat.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep are among the notable actors who star in the film, which debuted on Netflix in 2021. However, Collier’s lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages, alleging that the shared elements between his book and the movie infringe upon his intellectual property rights.

The suit claims that McKay had access to Collier’s novel through his manager, Jimmy Miller. According to the complaint, the movie’s depiction of a scathing political critique targeting the media, government, and cultural elite aligns closely with Collier’s novel. USC professor of comparative literature, David Roman, an expert attached to the complaint, has noted the shared use of satire, humor, and irony as key elements driving the social critique in both works.

As this legal battle unfolds, the future consequences for Netflix and Adam McKay remain uncertain. The outcome of this lawsuit could significantly impact their financial standing—a metaphorical comet hurtling towards their resources. It remains to be seen how the court will evaluate the alleged copyright infringement and assess the damages accordingly.