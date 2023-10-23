Netflix Takes a “Crawl, Walk, Run” Approach to Gaming Expansion

Netflix is continuing its expansion into the gaming industry with a “crawl, walk, run” approach, according to Co-CEO Greg Peters. Despite the increase in its game library from 24 to 77 titles in the past year, only less than 1% of Netflix subscribers play a Netflix game on a daily basis.

The company’s push into gaming is part of a broader strategy to explore new revenue streams and expand beyond its traditional streaming offerings. By adapting popular series like “Stranger Things” into games and potentially releasing a version of Grand Theft Auto, Netflix aims to keep subscribers engaged between seasons.

Netflix has been hiring notable names in the gaming industry, including former Electronic Arts executive Mike Verdu and Joseph Staten, the creative chief for Microsoft’s “Halo Infinite” game. However, getting existing subscribers to download and play mobile games has proven to be a challenge, as most streaming service subscriptions are primarily used on television screens.

As of September 2023, Netflix’s games have been downloaded 70.5 million times worldwide and an estimated 2.2 million users play one or more of Netflix’s games per day. Despite these numbers, the overall engagement with Netflix’s games remains relatively low compared to other mobile gaming publishers.

In an effort to overcome these challenges, Netflix is testing new games that can be played on any device, including TV games that require a mobile phone as a controller. The company sees gaming as an incremental addition to its core business metrics and plans to adapt more of its popular series into games.

However, Netflix may face technological hurdles in streaming multiplayer games due to bandwidth and latency issues. Netflix gaming executive Mike Verdu acknowledges that the company is not looking to replace consoles but aims to create a natural and accessible gaming experience.

Overall, Netflix’s expansion into gaming is a long-term endeavor aimed at building a sustainable entertainment ecosystem beyond its streaming services.

