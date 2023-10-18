Netflix Provides Update on Contract Talks Amid Strikes in Hollywood

Netflix has given an update on the status of contract talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in an effort to resolve a strike that has lasted nearly 100 days. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix leadership stated that the company has experienced about $1 billion in “lower-than-planned cash content spend” due to the dual strikes the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Despite this, Netflix has increased its free cash flow estimate to over $6.5 billion for the full year and announced a new $10 billion share buyback program for its common stock.

The update on free cash flow provides insights into how major media companies have navigated through the work stoppages. Netflix is committed to resolving the remaining issues as quickly as possible so that production can resume and audiences can enjoy new movies and TV shows.

The breakdown in talks between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP occurred on October 11 after a series of negotiations. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that SAG-AFTRA had requested a levy on streaming subscribers, with the union taking a certain amount of money for every subscriber to services like Netflix. However, this proposal was rejected the studios.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s chief negotiator, stated that the proposal was an attempt at compromise, with the actors making a significant concession on streaming revenue share. Despite this, the studios did not agree to the proposal. Negotiations are expected to resume once the actors and studios can address the remaining issues, including the use of artificial intelligence, streaming-revenue-sharing, and residuals.

While the actors remain at an impasse with the studios, the Writers Guild of America has ratified its deal with studios, achieving gains in areas such as artificial intelligence in scripts, viewership data transparency, and minimum staffing in writers rooms.

The strikes have caused a significant decline in production shoot days in Los Angeles, with a 41% drop reported from July to September. The impact of the labor disputes is evident in the decline in employment in the motion picture and sound recording industries, which has decreased 45,000 since May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Netflix’s update sheds light on the ongoing contract talks and the financial implications of the strikes on major media companies. Resolving these issues is crucial for the industry to bounce back and resume normal production activities.

