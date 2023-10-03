Netflix President of Advertising Jeremi Gorman Steps Down, Amy Reinhard Takes Over

After leading Netflix’s advertising business for just over a year, Jeremi Gorman is leaving the company. Netflix has announced that Amy Reinhard, the former VP of studio operations, will be taking over as the new President of Advertising.

Gorman’s departure marks a significant change for Netflix, as the streaming giant also announced two other notable C-suite appointments. Eunice Kim has been promoted to Chief Product Officer, while Elizabeth Stone is now the Chief Technology Officer.

Gorman was instrumental in building Netflix’s ads business from scratch, attracting world-class brands to the platform and assembling an incredible team. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters expressed his gratitude for Gorman’s contributions, stating that she had laid the foundations for the success of the advertising business.

Amy Reinhard, who has been with Netflix for nearly seven years, is recognized as an exceptional leader in the entertainment industry. Peters highlighted Reinhard’s deep understanding of consumer tastes, as well as her ability to build lasting partnerships across the industry. Her experience in TV and film is seen as critical for the success of Netflix’s ads business.

Reinhard expressed her excitement for this new opportunity and joining the exceptional team at Netflix during a phase of growth. Together, they aim to scale the advertising business and create connections between Netflix’s shows and movies and global audiences and brands.

Gorman, on the other hand, expressed her passion for scaling businesses from the early stages and building a forever ads business at Netflix. Gorman spoke highly of Reinhard’s operational excellence and entertainment expertise, which she believes will help brands benefit from the “Netflix Effect” in new and remarkable ways.

As Jeremi Gorman moves on to new ventures, she expressed her pride in the growth of the business and her anticipation for the next season of the hit show “Outer Banks.”

