Netflix Expands Game Library with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Netflix continues to make waves in the gaming industry announcing the addition of one of the biggest trilogies to its game library. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for Android and iOS users with an active Netflix account starting next month.

The trilogy includes the iconic titles Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, all of which are special edition copies. Netflix members will be able to access each game at no extra charge, further enhancing the value of their subscription. This move aligns with Netflix’s strategy of offering quality gaming content alongside its extensive collection of movies and TV shows.

By integrating the games library seamlessly into its app, Netflix has made it convenient for members to choose from its catalog of 80 games. Upon opening the app, users will be greeted with game recommendations alongside their regular show queue. To explore the available game titles, a dedicated game section is accessible from the bottom of the app.

The inclusion of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy marks another step toward Netflix providing its members with premium gaming experiences typically associated with additional costs. Each game in the trilogy has special edition features, which would individually cost between $4 and $7 on the Play Store.

With this expansion, Netflix is reinforcing its commitment to delivering ad-free gaming experiences to its members without increasing the subscription price. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for download on December 14, ensuring a thrilling gaming experience just in time for the holidays.

FAQ:

1. Can I play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Netflix?

Yes, Netflix has added the Grand Theft Auto trilogy to its game library. The Definitive Edition, comprising Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, will be available for Android and iOS users with an active Netflix account.

2. Do I need to pay extra to play the Grand Theft Auto trilogy on Netflix?

No, downloading and playing the games in the Grand Theft Auto trilogy on Netflix is included in your existing Netflix membership. You will not be charged any additional fees.

3. When will Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition be available for download on Netflix?

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for download on December 14. Make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy the classic titles on your mobile devices.