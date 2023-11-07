Scott Pilgrim Fans Rejoice: Anime Adaptation and Box Set on the Horizon

If you’re a fan of Scott Pilgrim, you’re in for a treat. Netflix is set to release the highly anticipated anime adaptation, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, on November 17th. The adaptation, produced Science Saru, the studio behind the hit Netflix series Devilman Crybaby, features the original cast from the 2009 live action film, including Michael Cera as the lovable Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. Not only that, but the creator of the comic series, Bryan Lee O’Malley, is involved as an executive producer, writer, and showrunner.

To add to the excitement, Netflix recently unveiled the opening credits of the anime, giving fans a taste of what’s to come. The credits capture the essence of 2000s anime, reminiscent of beloved series like Beck. Keep an eye out for subtle nods and references that will surely delight fans of both Scott Pilgrim and Beck.

But that’s not all. In celebration of the original comic’s 20th anniversary, a stylish box set will be released next year. While it may come with a hefty price tag, for dedicated fans it will be a worthy addition to their collection. So start saving those pennies if you want to get your hands on this limited edition box set.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the world of Scott Pilgrim, there’s plenty to look forward to. From the upcoming anime adaptation to the anticipated box set release, the Scott Pilgrim universe continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor, style, and unforgettable characters.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When will Scott Pilgrim Takes Off be released on Netflix?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to be released on Netflix on November 17th.

2. Who is involved in the anime adaptation?

The anime adaptation is produced Science Saru, the studio behind Devilman Crybaby, and features the original cast from the live action film. Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the original comic series, is also involved as an executive producer, writer, and showrunner.

3. Will there be a box set of the original comic?

Yes, there will be a box set of the original comic released next year to celebrate its 20th anniversary. While it may be on the pricier side, dedicated fans will undoubtedly find it worth the investment.