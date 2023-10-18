Netflix Subscribers Grow 8.76 Million in Q3, Reaching 247.15 Million Total Subscribers

Netflix has reported a significant increase in its subscriber base, with 8.76 million new subscribers joining the platform in the third quarter of the fiscal period ending September 30. This brings the total number of subscribers to 247.15 million. The company’s shareholder letter highlighted the growth of its ad-supported plan, with a nearly 70% increase in membership quarter-over-quarter. Additionally, around 30% of sign-ups in countries where the ads plan is available are opting for this subscription option.

One factor contributing to the growth is the popularity of several original shows, such as the live-action adaptation of the renowned Japanese manga “One Piece” and the USA Network drama series “Suits.” Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad-supported plan has also played a significant role in supporting the growth of the ads plan in the United States.

In the second quarter, Netflix gained 5.89 million paid subscribers, reaching a total of 238.39 million global subscribers. The company had projected a gain of 1.769 million subscribers during that period. It is worth noting that Netflix no longer reports projected subscriber growth in its quarterly financials.

The third quarter presented challenges for Netflix and the entire entertainment industry due to the effects of the recently ended writers’ strike and the ongoing actors’ strike. Negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) resulted in an agreement being reached on September 24 after a 146-day work stoppage. On the other hand, negotiations between the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are still ongoing.

Despite these challenges, Netflix remains committed to resolving the remaining issues with SAG-AFTRA as quickly as possible to ensure that production operations can resume smoothly. The company acknowledged the difficulties faced the industry and expressed its dedication to creating movies and TV shows that audiences will love.

Netflix’s financial performance met the expectations of Wall Street, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.73 on $8.54 billion in revenue. The stock closed at $345.91 per share on Wednesday.

Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, along with other Netflix executives, will provide further details on the quarter’s performance in a pre-recorded interview with a media analyst, which will be available on YouTube.

Sources:

– Shareholder letter from Netflix Q3 results

– Analyst consensus data provided Refinitiv