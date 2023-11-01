The DC Extended Universe Finds a New Home on Netflix

Netflix subscribers will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a marathon of some of the biggest blockbuster hits from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). In a surprising move, Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of DC Comics, has struck a deal with Netflix to stream eight key DCEU releases starting this December. While Max was initially positioned as the exclusive streaming home for DC titles, this agreement with Netflix aims to maximize profits and reduce streaming losses.

Fans can look forward to revisiting the world of DC superheroes with films like “Man of Steel,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Birds of Prey,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “The Suicide Squad.” However, the absence of Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated “Justice League” director’s cut has disappointed some fans. Instead, Netflix will feature the 2017 version, where Joss Whedon took charge of extensive reshoots. The original “Snyder Cut” remains exclusively available on Max.

Although many supporters of the “SnyderVerse” have taken to social media with the #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix hashtag, it is unlikely that this deal signals any plans for a future collaboration. Warner Bros. seems to be redirecting its focus to the upcoming DC Studios’ DCU reboot in 2024 and beyond, leaving the fate of the “SnyderVerse” uncertain.

It is worth noting the interesting coincidence that the DCEU has found a new home on Netflix, considering director Zack Snyder’s close relationship with the streaming platform. Snyder has previously worked with Netflix on projects like “Army of the Dead” and the highly anticipated sci-fi film “Rebel Moon.”

The DCEU has been a massive success at the global box office, grossing over $6.7 billion, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Although the DCEU will conclude this December with the release of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” fans can now relive the excitement and epic adventures of their favorite heroes on Netflix.

