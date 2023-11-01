The DC Extended Universe Finds a New Home on Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, Warner Bros. Discovery has struck a deal with Netflix, allowing the streaming platform to add eight key DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies to its catalog starting December 1. This move is aimed at maximizing profits and minimizing streaming losses for Warner Bros.

Netflix subscribers will soon have the opportunity to stream popular DCEU titles such as “Man of Steel,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “The Suicide Squad.” These movies have collectively grossed over $6.7 billion at the global box office, making the DCEU the ninth-highest-grossing film franchise of all time.

However, the absence of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” from the Netflix lineup has sparked disappointment among some fans. Instead, Netflix will feature the 2017 version of the film, which underwent extensive reshoots under Joss Whedon’s direction. It appears that the highly anticipated “Snyder Cut,” produced exclusively for HBO Max, will remain exclusive to that streaming platform for the time being.

While supporters of the #SellSnyderVerseToNetflix movement may be disheartened this development, it’s important not to read too much into it. It seems more likely that Warner Bros. is simply exploring new avenues for streaming their existing DCEU movies, while focusing their efforts on the upcoming DC Studios’ DCU reboot slated for 2024 and beyond.

Interestingly, this partnership between Warner Bros. and Netflix comes at a time when director Zack Snyder has been collaborating closely with the streaming giant on other projects, such as the zombie heist film “Army of the Dead” and the highly anticipated sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon.” It remains to be seen whether this association will lead to any future collaborations involving the DCEU.

As the DCEU’s biggest movies make their way to Netflix, fans will once again have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the superhero universe created DC Comics. Whether you’re a die-hard DC enthusiast or simply looking for an action-packed movie night, mark your calendars for December 1 and get ready for a binge-worthy DCEU marathon.

