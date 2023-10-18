Netflix’s Password-Sharing Crackdown Spurs Subscriber Growth and Price Increases

Netflix reported a surge in subscriber growth during the third quarter of this year, with 8.8 million new subscribers added. This marks the company’s best quarterly growth in over three years. The increase in subscribers comes as a result of Netflix’s effort to crack down on password sharing, a practice that has been prevalent among its users.

In addition to the significant subscriber growth, Netflix has announced plans to raise prices for its basic and premium tiers in the U.S., U.K., and France. The price increase will be effective immediately. The basic plan in the U.S. will be raised from $9.99 to $11.99, while the premium plan will increase from $19.99 to $22.99. Similar price increases are being implemented in the U.K. and France.

Netflix explained that while it temporarily paused price hikes during the password-sharing crackdown, it believes that its approach of offering a range of prices and plans to meet different needs is still the right strategy. The company stated that as it continues to deliver more value to its members, occasional price increases are necessary.

The crackdown on password sharing has proven to be successful for Netflix. During the first quarter in which the new policy was in effect, the company added 5.9 million subscribers. Netflix reported that the reaction to the crackdown has been low, exceeding their expectations, and that households that were sharing passwords are now converting into full paying members.

Netflix’s success with the crackdown has inspired other streaming services to adopt similar measures. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that Disney+ will also start tackling password sharing in 2024.

Apart from the crackdown on shared accounts, Netflix attributes its subscriber growth to the popularity of its original series, such as One Piece, The Witcher, and Sex Education. The company also acknowledged the challenges it faced during the SAG-AFTRA strike and the writers’ strike, expressing its commitment to resolving these issues quickly.

The strong earnings report from Netflix is a clear indication that its efforts to combat password sharing are paying off. The company’s subscriber growth and price increases demonstrate its position as a leading player in the streaming industry.

Sources:

– Original Source: IGN

