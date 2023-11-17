A Fresh Take on the Power of Book Adaptations

While I consider myself an avid reader, I must confess that books over 500 pages sometimes intimidate me. It takes a compelling hook to convince me to invest my time in such lengthy tomes. A few years ago, I came across a novel called “All the Light We Cannot See,” but after struggling to grasp the plot in the first few chapters, I set it aside. However, a recent Netflix mini-series adaptation of the book has completely changed my perspective.

Netflix’s adaptation of “All the Light We Cannot See” is part of a growing trend of transforming books into television shows rather than movies. As a dedicated TV binge-watcher and reader, I find these adaptations more enjoyable than their cinematic counterparts, as they have the freedom to retain a larger portion of the original story. Some recent successful examples include Amazon Prime’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

What sets “All the Light We Cannot See” apart from the usual romance or young adult novels is its captivating setting. The story unfolds in the south of France during World War II, where the two young protagonists, Marie and Werner, share a deep passion for radios. Marie broadcasts illegally, while Werner, despite his German background, secretly listens to her broadcast every day. Despite their starkly contrasting backgrounds and the harsh realities they face, they both search for goodness and light in the world.

Watching the dialogue and characters come to life in the show was truly engrossing. Although the typical Netflix pacing and timing occasionally felt awkward, the story had me hooked. It wasn’t the most exceptional series I’ve ever seen, but it provided valuable insights into generational differences, the power of media, and the importance of finding light in dark times.

One scene, in particular, struck a chord with me. In episode two, as Marie and her blind father navigate their way out of Paris, her father discovers she’s carrying a heavy radio in her suitcase. Despite Marie’s difficulties in carrying her bags and navigating with her mobility cane, her father questions the necessity of the radio. In response, Marie explains that listening to a professor on the radio helps her understand the madness of the world. Her father’s remark that it’s not her burden to carry alone beautifully highlights the divide between generations. It reminds us that young people, though often feeling isolated in their pursuit of good, are not alone. There are others who share the burden with them.

While the series may not achieve the pinnacle of television excellence, it is still worth watching. It conveys a beautiful message, skillfully weaves Marie and Werner’s stories, and features standout performances such as Louis Hofmann’s portrayal of Werner. Taking a chance on Netflix’s adaptation from time to time doesn’t hurt, and this one might just surprise you. As for me, this captivating series has rekindled my interest in the book, and I’m certain to pick it up again in the near future.

