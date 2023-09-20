RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop – A Must-See Documentary Series

The four-part SCREAMBOX Original series, RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, is now available for streaming. This documentary series delves into the making of the iconic franchise, providing an in-depth look at its creation and featuring interviews with cast and crew members, including Hollywood legends like Peter Weller, Diane Robin, Ronny Cox, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, and director Paul Verhoeven.

In the first episode, titled “Destination Delta City,” the series explores the origins of RoboCop and how the cast and crew came together to create the sci-fi masterpiece. Unbeknownst to them, they had signed up for a tumultuous and career-defining journey.

The second episode, “Verhoeven’s Mantra,” delves into the intense production process and the demanding nature of director Paul Verhoeven. With tensions rising and unprecedented filming conditions, the cast and crew are pushed to their limits.

Episode three, “Blood, Sweat & Steel,” offers untold firsthand accounts from the resilient cast and crew, revealing the golden era of practical filmmaking in the 1980s.

Finally, in episode four, “Murphy & The Machine,” the legacy of RoboCop is unleashed upon the world, leaving a lasting impact on all those involved in its production.

RoboCop, a groundbreaking film that combined elements of action, sci-fi, and dystopian satire, emerged during a time when robots and artificial intelligence were gaining popularity. The success of the franchise resulted in over $100 million in box office earnings, along with sequels, an animated television series, and merchandise.

The documentary series, RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, was produced Gary Smart, known for his work on the Dark Ditties series and You’re So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright. Directed Chris Griffiths and Eastwood Allen, the series provides a comprehensive look at the impact of the franchise on the action and science fiction genres.

The series is available for streaming on SCREAMBOX, and subscribers can watch it on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, Philo, and Scrembox.com.

