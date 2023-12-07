New Comedy Film Accused of Plagiarism

A recent lawsuit filed against Netflix and director Adam McKay alleges that their comedy film, “Don’t Look Up,” plagiarized a self-published novel called “Stanley’s Comet.” The plaintiff, William Collier, argues that the plot and themes of the movie bear striking similarities to his book. Collier claims that McKay received a copy of his novel through his manager, providing evidence of access to the work.

In the lawsuit, Collier’s lawyer emphasizes the commonalities between the novel and the film. Both narratives revolve around a low-level scientist who discovers a massive comet on a collision course with Earth. Initially met with skepticism the government, plans for a nuclear strike are eventually made but later abandoned for political reasons. Meanwhile, the scientist becomes a celebrity as society debates the seriousness of the threat, and the wealthy make preparations for survival.

While Netflix and McKay have yet to respond to the allegations, the lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages. “Don’t Look Up” garnered critical acclaim and received four Academy Award nominations, including best original screenplay the Writers Guild of America.

To establish copyright infringement, the plaintiff must show that the alleged copying was facilitated through access to the original work. The inclusion of evidence indicating that the novel was reviewed McKay’s manager suggests that McKay himself may have received and influenced the film’s content.

In addition to the copyright infringement claim, Collier also accuses the defendants of breaching an implied-in-fact agreement. The lawsuit points to the extensive similarities in mood, themes, and characters, as well as the shared political critique of the media, government, and cultural elite.

As the case unfolds, it will be crucial for the plaintiff to prove that the similarities between “Stanley’s Comet” and “Don’t Look Up” go beyond mere coincidences and demonstrate substantial evidence of copying. If successful, this lawsuit could have significant implications for creators in the entertainment industry and their responsibility to respect the intellectual property rights of others.