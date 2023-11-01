Netflix’s Ad Tier Surpasses 15 Million Monthly Active Users as the Platform Expands Advertising Opportunities

Streaming giant Netflix has achieved a significant milestone as its ad-supported tier reaches 15 million monthly active users globally. The company’s advertising president, Amy Reinhard, emphasized Netflix’s commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment while shaping the future of advertising. While Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that the ad tier is still in its early stages, the platform remains optimistic about its long-term potential.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier experienced a substantial increase of nearly 70% quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter of 2023. Consequently, this offering now accounts for approximately 30% of all new sign-ups. Although ad revenue will not heavily impact Netflix in the immediate future, the company remains confident about the growth prospects of its ad-supported model. The platform currently boasts a global subscriber base of 247.15 million.

Beyond user figures, Netflix highlighted the diverse ad formats available to advertisers. These include various spot lengths, ranging from 10 to 60 seconds, as well as new product categories like dating, enhanced financial services, and pharma. The ad-supported tier also provides access to higher video quality and concurrent streaming, with a download feature soon to be introduced.

Exciting developments are underway for advertisers on Netflix. Starting in the first quarter of 2024, the platform will introduce binge ads that align with viewers’ behavior of consecutively watching multiple episodes. After three consecutive episodes, subscribers will enjoy an ad-free fourth episode. Additionally, Netflix plans to incorporate QR codes into its advertising strategy in early 2024.

Furthermore, sponsorships will expand globally in 2024, offering title, moment, and live sponsorships. Noteworthy partnerships include Frito Lay’s Smartfood for “Love is Blind,” upcoming collaborations for “Squid Game: The Challenge” and the final season of “The Crown,” and live sporting event sponsorships from T-Mobile and Nespresso for The Netflix Cup.

To foster advertiser success, Netflix intends to enhance measurement capabilities establishing partnerships with third-party measurement companies worldwide. Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify, EDO Inc., and Nielsen ONE are among the existing measurement partners.

Overall, as Netflix’s ad tier continues to grow, the platform is actively enhancing its offerings, aiming to shape the future of advertising while capitalizing on the loyal fandom generated its must-watch shows and movies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How many monthly active users does Netflix’s ad-supported tier currently have?

Netflix’s ad-supported tier surpasses 15 million monthly active users globally.

2. What percentage of new sign-ups does the ad tier account for?

The ad-supported tier accounts for roughly 30% of all new sign-ups on Netflix.

3. What new ad formats are available to advertisers on Netflix?

Advertisers on Netflix have access to a range of ad formats, including 10-, 15-, 20-, 30-, and 60-second spots, as well as new product categories such as dating, enhanced financial services, and pharma.

4. What advancements can advertisers expect in 2024?

In 2024, Netflix plans to introduce binge ads, QR codes in advertising, and expand sponsorships globally, including title, moment, and live sponsorships.

5. How is Netflix improving measurement capabilities for advertisers?

Netflix aims to add more third-party partners internationally to enhance measurement capabilities. Current measurement partners include Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify globally, EDO Inc., and Nielsen ONE.