Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Surges to 15 Million Users

Netflix announced today that its ad-supported subscription plan has reached an impressive milestone, amassing 15 million global monthly active users. This is triple the number reported just a few months ago in May, demonstrating significant growth for the streaming giant since introducing the new subscription option.

The introduction of the ad-supported plan, coupled with a crackdown on password sharing, has proven to be a successful strategy for Netflix in driving revenue amidst slowing subscriber growth. In fact, the company exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in its third-quarter report, adding 8.8 million subscribers and forecasting a similar surge in subscriber growth for the fourth quarter.

To further enhance the ad tier experience, Netflix is introducing new features for both advertisers and users. Advertisers now have the option to run ads of varying lengths, including 10-, 20-, and 60-second spots, in addition to the existing 15- and 30-second advertisements. This expanded flexibility empowers advertisers to leverage multiple formats to reach audiences around the world.

In addition, members of the ad tier can look forward to exciting new offerings. Netflix has announced that it will roll out higher streaming resolution options, enabling ad tier users to enjoy content in 1080p, an upgrade from the current 720p. Furthermore, users will soon have the ability to download movies and series directly to their devices for offline viewing, starting at the end of this week.

In an effort to cater to avid binge-watchers, Netflix will introduce ad-free episodes after users have watched three consecutive episodes of a series, beginning in the first quarter of 2024. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing the user experience and providing more choices for its subscribers.

Overall, Netflix continues to expand and evolve its offerings to cater to a diverse range of viewers. With the growth of its ad-supported tier and the introduction of new features, the streaming giant is positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

FAQ:

Q: How many global monthly active users does Netflix’s ad-supported tier have?

A: Netflix’s ad-supported tier has amassed 15 million global monthly active users.

Q: What growth has Netflix experienced in its ad-supported tier?

A: Netflix’s ad-supported tier has tripled its user base since May.

Q: How has Netflix’s ad-supported plan contributed to revenue growth?

A: The ad-supported plan, introduced alongside a password sharing crackdown, has helped drive revenue for Netflix amidst slowing subscriber growth.

Q: What new features are being introduced for advertisers in the ad-supported tier?

A: Advertisers in the ad-supported tier now have additional options for ad lengths and formats, including 10-, 20-, and 60-second spots.

Q: What enhancements can members of the ad-supported tier expect?

A: Members of the ad-supported tier can look forward to higher streaming resolution (1080p), the ability to download content for offline viewing, and the introduction of ad-free episodes after watching three consecutive episodes of a series.

Q: When will the ad-free episodes be introduced for binge-watchers?

A: Ad-free episodes for binge-watchers will be available starting in the first quarter of 2024.