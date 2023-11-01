Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Surges to 15 Million Monthly Active Users

Netflix has witnessed significant growth in its cheaper, ad-supported tier, with the number of global monthly active users reaching 15 million. This figure is three times higher than the most recent reported number from May. The streaming giant’s introduction of the ad-supported plan, combined with a crackdown on password sharing, has proven successful in driving revenue amidst a slowdown in subscriber growth.

The company’s shares traded up approximately 2% following the announcement, reflecting investor confidence in Netflix’s ability to tap into new revenue streams. In its third-quarter report, Netflix surpassed Wall Street expectations adding 8.8 million subscribers, indicating strong momentum. This trend is expected to continue into the fourth quarter.

Netflix is actively enhancing its ad-supported tier introducing new features for both advertisers and users. Amy Reinhard, the newly appointed President of Advertising, revealed that advertisers now have the option to run ads of various durations, including 10-, 20-, and 60-second spots, in addition to the traditional 15- and 30-second formats. This expanded flexibility offers advertisers globally multiple formats to leverage.

Furthermore, Netflix is focusing on enhancing the user experience for ad tier members. The company announced that it will be rolling out higher streaming resolution options, offering 1080p in addition to the existing 720p. Users will also have the ability to download movies and series to their devices, starting at the end of this week.

To entice binge watchers, Netflix plans to introduce an ad-free episode after users complete three consecutive episodes of a series, beginning in the first quarter of 2024. This move aims to provide users with uninterrupted viewing pleasure while still incorporating opportunities for advertisers to engage with audiences.

Overall, Netflix’s ad-supported tier has experienced remarkable growth, highlighting the company’s ability to adapt and innovate in the competitive streaming landscape. By offering a cost-effective option supported advertisements, Netflix has succeeded in expanding its user base and creating new revenue streams while maintaining the quality and variety of its content.

