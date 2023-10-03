Netflix’s President of Worldwide Advertising Departs as Company Continues to Expand Ads Business

Netflix’s president of worldwide advertising, Jeremi Gorman, is leaving the streaming service roughly a year after joining to oversee the launch of its advertising business. Gorman will be succeeded Amy Reinhard, currently the VP of studio operations at Netflix, who has a background in TV distribution.

Although Reinhard is new to the advertising world, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters believes her skills are transferrable to the role. Peters stated, “In her nearly seven years at Netflix, Amy has proven to be an exceptionally strong leader – with a deep understanding of the entertainment business and consumer tastes as well as the ability to build lasting partnerships across the industry. These skills, particularly her strength in TV and film, are critical for the success of our ads business.”

Gorman, who is scheduled to speak at Advertising Week New York, expressed her desire to “build again” and scale businesses from their early stages. Peter Naylor, the VP of worldwide ad sales, will continue in his role at Netflix. Both Gorman and Naylor joined the company in September 2020 from similar roles at social media company Snap.

As Netflix expands its ads business, the company has seen significant growth in its ad-supported subscribers. The launch of the first ad-supported tier in November resulted in a reported 5 million ad-supported subscribers. Netflix closed deals with major holding companies and multiple independent agencies during its first upfront appearance in May.

During its second-quarter earnings report in July, Netflix announced that membership to its $6.99 per month ad-supported plan nearly doubled since the first quarter. However, the company stated that ad revenue is not yet material. Netflix now boasts more than 10 million global monthly active users for its ad-supported tier.

In addition to the leadership changes in the advertising department, Netflix has also promoted Eunice Kim to chief product officer. Previously leading the consumer product innovation team, Kim will report to Greg Peters. Elizabeth Stone has been promoted to chief technology officer, overseeing data and insights, also reporting to Peters.

