Netflix Acquires Rights to Drama Film, “His Three Daughters” from Director Azazel Jacobs

Netflix has announced that it has acquired the rights to the drama film, “His Three Daughters,” directed Azazel Jacobs. The film premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“His Three Daughters” follows the story of three estranged sisters, played Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen, as they navigate their strained relationship while caring for their dying father in his small apartment. The film not only stars the three actresses but also features them as executive producers alongside Maya Rudolph Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Peter Friedland, Neil Shah, and Sophia Lin. The production team includes a talented group of producers such as Azazel Jacobs, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Lia Buman, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Matt Aselton, Tim Headington, Jack Selby, and Diaz Jacobs.

This marks the third acquisition Netflix from the Toronto International Film Festival this year. The streamer previously acquired Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” for $20 million, which stars Glen Powell as an undercover police officer who poses as a hitman and discovers a woman in need. Netflix also acquired Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, “Woman of the Hour,” for $10 million. The film features Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, a woman who won a date with Rodney Alcala on “The Dating Game” but later found out that Alcala was a serial killer.

The news about Netflix acquiring the rights to “His Three Daughters” was first reported Deadline.

