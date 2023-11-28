Netflix Acquires Fresh Comedy Film Incoming: A New Perspective on Adolescent Adventures

Netflix has recently secured the rights to Incoming, an upcoming comedy film, marking the feature debut of the talented duo Dave Chernin and John Chernin, creators of the popular sitcom The Mick.

Set to be a rib-tickling teenage adventure, Incoming follows the journey of four high school freshmen experiencing the nerve-wracking onslaught of adolescence at their very first party. The cast boasts a talented ensemble, including Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro, accompanied Bobby Cannavale, Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur, Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo, and Loren Gray.

The production team behind this laughter-inducing project consists of Nicholas Stoller and Conor Welch from Stoller Global Solutions, as well as Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman, Mark Korshak from Artists Road. Peter Oillataguerre is also onboard as a producer, with Caroline James and Noah Nusinow serving as executive producers. With such a remarkable team behind the scenes, Incoming is sure to deliver an entertaining and memorable cinematic experience.

Despite being known for their work on The Mick, the Chernin brothers have also left an indelible mark on the television industry. They made their breakthrough as part of the creative staff for the long-running sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has now reached the remarkable milestone of 16 seasons.

Netflix, having already made significant moves in the film industry, recently revealed the acquisition of the highly anticipated Kim Kardashian comedy package, The Fifth Wheel. While details of the project are being kept secret, sources suggest that Kardashian will take on the role of the titular “fifth wheel” alongside a talented female ensemble cast. Paula Pell and Janine Brito are responsible for writing the script, with Kardashian also serving as a producer.

With Netflix continuously expanding its comedic repertoire, viewers can eagerly anticipate the release of Incoming and look forward to the hilarity that will ensue. Stay tuned for updates and further announcements as this exciting project unfolds.

## FAQ

**Who are the creators of Incoming?**

Incoming is the feature debut of Dave Chernin and John Chernin, known for creating The Mick.

**Who stars in Incoming?**

The film features a talented cast, including Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Bobby Cannavale, Kaitlin Olson, Scott MacArthur, Isabella Ferreira, Ali Gallo, and Loren Gray.

**Who is behind the production of Incoming?**

The film is produced Nicholas Stoller, Conor Welch, Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman, Mark Korshak, and Peter Oillataguerre. Caroline James and Noah Nusinow serve as executive producers.

**What other film acquisition did Netflix recently make?**

Netflix recently acquired the rights to The Fifth Wheel, a comedy package featuring Kim Kardashian. Kardashian will star alongside a female ensemble cast, with Paula Pell and Janine Brito handling the scriptwriting duties.