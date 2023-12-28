Netflix Announces Exciting Content Agreement with Disney

Netflix has just announced an exciting new content agreement with Disney that will bring a host of popular shows to the streaming platform. As part of a short-term domestic agreement, Netflix will have non-exclusive streaming rights to 14 Disney series, including the beloved Lost, Prison Break, and White Collar.

This deal marks a significant milestone for Netflix, as Lost will be returning to the platform after its departure in 2018. Fans of the iconic series will be delighted to know that all six seasons will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 1, 2024.

In addition to Lost, Netflix subscribers can look forward to an array of other Disney shows debuting throughout 2024 and 2025. This includes fan favorites such as This Is Us, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, and The Wonder Years. The complete schedule of release dates for Disney shows on Netflix can be found below.

This collaboration between Netflix and Disney is part of Disney’s strategy to create a streamlined streaming experience for its viewers. With the upcoming launch of the Hulu and Disney+ bundle app, subscribers will have access to a wide range of content, including all 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, which will be available to stream on the Disney platform for the first time.

This recent agreement reflects the ongoing trend of major streaming platforms swapping content. In the past months, Netflix has acquired popular series from HBO, further enriching its content library and offering viewers a diverse range of options.

With the addition of these Disney shows, Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading streaming platform, catering to a wide range of audience preferences. Whether you’re a fan of intense mysteries, hilarious comedies, or heartwarming dramas, Netflix has something for everyone. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as these highly anticipated shows make their way to the platform.

Disney Shows Coming to Netflix Debut Dates:

2024:

January 1: The Wonder Years

January 8: This Is Us

February 5: My Wife and Kids

February – December: ESPN 30 for 30 (25 episodes, premiere dates vary)

March 4: The Resident

April 1: White Collar

May 6: Reba

May 13: Archer

June 3: How I Met Your Mother

July 1: Lost

July 29: Prison Break

September 2: The Hughleys

2025:

January 1: The Bernie Mac Show

February 1: Home Improvement