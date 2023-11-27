Netflix Secures Rights to Kim Kardashian’s “The Fifth Wheel”

Netflix has emerged as the winner in a highly competitive bidding war for Kim Kardashian’s upcoming project, “The Fifth Wheel.” The streaming giant prevailed against several suitors, including both streaming platforms and theatrical distributors, with a total of five bids being submitted. Kardashian, who will star in the comedy, played a significant role in selling the concept and was actively involved in the pitch meetings.

While specifics about the plot of “The Fifth Wheel” remain under wraps, it is known that Kardashian will portray the titular fifth wheel, appearing alongside a talented ensemble female cast. The speed at which this deal materialized is noteworthy. Writers Janine Brito and Paula Pell conceived the idea and pitched it to Kardashian shortly after the end of a Hollywood screenwriters’ strike. Within days, the package was presented to the market, quickly becoming the first post-strike sale.

Netflix’s acquisition of “The Fifth Wheel” is a significant win for the streaming platform. The film falls within its mid-budget tier and was secured Niija Kuykendall. It joins a roster of other mid-budget movies on Netflix, including the romance “Lonely Planet,” featuring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, the romantic comedy “A Family Affair,” starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, and Dan Levy’s directorial debut “Good Grief,” which stars Levy alongside Ruth Nega, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans. Additionally, Tyler Perry’s “Six Triple Eight,” starring Kerry Washington, is also part of this growing lineup.

“The Fifth Wheel” marks another milestone in Kardashian’s career. Following her acclaimed performance as a publicist in the recent season of FX’s “American Horror Story,” she is now collaborating with seasoned comedy writer Paula Pell, known for her work on “SNL,” “30 Rock,” and the sibling comedy “Sisters,” starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Janine Brito, who wrote for NBC’s “Mr. Mayor” and stars in the Peacock series “Girls5Eva,” brings her talent to the project as well.

With Netflix securing the rights to “The Fifth Wheel,” audiences can anticipate an exciting and female-driven comedy that brings together the creative forces of Kim Kardashian, Paula Pell, and Janine Brito.

