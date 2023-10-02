Netflix Acquires Drama “His Three Daughters” Starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne

Netflix has acquired the sisterhood drama “His Three Daughters,” directed Azazel Jacobs and starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and tells the story of three estranged sisters who must come together when their father falls seriously ill.

The deal, valued at over $6 million according to sources, marks Netflix’s third acquisition from the Toronto festival. The streaming giant also acquired Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Hour” for around $11 million, as well as Lucy Walker’s documentary “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa” after a work-in-progress screening at TIFF.

In addition to “His Three Daughters,” Netflix also paid around $20 million for Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man,” which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and features Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Written, directed, and edited Azazel Jacobs, “His Three Daughters” does not have an interim agreement in place with SAG-AFTRA. This means that Netflix, as the buyer, is not bound the terms presented the actors’ guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. These terms are currently a point of contention as discussions between major studios and striking actors are set to resume.

The film also includes producer credits for Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Lia Buman, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Matt Aselton, Tim Headington, Jack Selby, and Diaz Jacobs. The executive producers are Olsen, Coon, Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Maya Rudolph, Peter Friedland, Neil Shah, and Sophia Lin.

“His Three Daughters” has worldwide sales rights held CAA Media Finance.

Overall, Netflix continues to make significant acquisitions at film festivals, expanding its library with a diverse range of content. (“Netflix Acquires Azazel Jacobs’ Sisterhood Drama ‘His Three Daughters’ Starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen & Natasha Lyonne”, Deadline)