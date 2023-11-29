Netflix and Other Streaming Services Not Required to Remove Content to Comply with UK Streaming Laws

Netflix and other streaming services will not be compelled to remove films and TV shows from their platforms in order to comply with new UK streaming laws, according to Ofcom chair Michael Grade. The UK media regulator is set to receive expanded powers under the Media Bill to oversee the content of streaming services, ensuring standards of impartiality and accuracy are met. However, Grade assured that Netflix and Disney+ need not fear the implications of these regulations.

Grade dismissed claims made streaming platforms that they would be forced to purge content to avoid breaching the new laws. He argued that such claims were an attempt to create unnecessary panic and fear. Despite Netflix expressing concerns about the “nebulous” and potentially burdensome rules on “due impartiality” in the draft legislation, the company has generally welcomed the introduction of streaming regulation.

Benjamin King, Netflix head of policy in the UK, voiced apprehension about the impact of these regulations on the availability of documentaries to British audiences. However, Grade emphasized that the fears of unregulated platforms were unwarranted, as regulation would not result in extreme purging of content.

While Netflix has supported the introduction of the Media Bill and the principle of Ofcom regulation for its service in the UK, it is not the only streaming provider expressing concerns. Disney has also argued against blanket streaming regulation, citing existing audience protection measures such as age ratings on Disney+. The media giant believes that applying uniform rules to all video-on-demand services may not be proportionate.

Overall, the message from Ofcom and the UK media regulator is that streaming services will not be required to remove content from their platforms to comply with the new streaming laws. Instead, the focus will be on maintaining standards of impartiality and accuracy while allowing streaming platforms to continue offering a diverse range of content to their audiences.

