Netflix Executives Discuss European Strategy of Cultural Specificity and International Format Exchange

Netflix executives have outlined their European strategy of embracing cultural and regional specificity while fostering international format exchange. The goal is to create stories that are deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of each country, while also recognizing the unique differences within each region.

Italian content VP Eleonora Andreatta emphasized the importance of authenticity in storytelling. She acknowledged that the cultural stereotypes perpetuated Italian cinema’s past had left a bitter aftertaste. Andreatta aims to offer viewers a more modern and textured image of Italy through series like “The Law According to Lidia Poët” and the upcoming Rocco Siffredi bio-drama “Supersex,” both of which challenge traditional gender roles and portray society as it evolves.

Spain and Portugal content VP Diego Ávalos echoed this sentiment, highlighting the diversity within Spain and the need to reflect the depth of storytelling and culture throughout the country. The goal is to create authentic stories that resonate with everyday Spaniards and allow viewers to see themselves reflected in the narratives.

In line with this strategy, upcoming series like “Billionaire Island” from the Nordic region will take tried-and-true classics and give them a unique, locally sourced twist. The series will transport the essence of shows like “Dallas” to a rugged and scenic Nordic terrain.

Nordic content VP Jenny Sjernströmer Björk also mentioned the possibility of a Nordic remake of the popular Netflix English-language series “Maid” and a Swedish version of the reality dating format “Love Is Blind.”

Overall, Netflix aims to engage audiences portraying society as it changes, capturing the perspectives of the young generation, and offering a more modern and nuanced image of various cultures and traditions.

