Gyeongseong Creature: A Gripping Tale of Survival and Greed

The highly anticipated K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature, is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, December 22, 2023. Starring the talented Park Seo-Joon and Han So-Hee as the lead characters, this historical horror-thriller series promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey back to the spring of 1945.

The story revolves around Jang Tae-Sang and Yoon Chae-Ok, two young adults who find themselves confronted a mysterious creature in the city of Gyeongseong. Set during the Japanese colonization of Korea, the series delves into the dark era of Seoul and explores the fight for survival in the face of human greed.

The first part of Gyeongseong Creature will be available for streaming on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on December 22, 2023. The second part is scheduled to premiere on January 5, 2024, at the same time.

According to the official Netflix synopsis, Gyeongseong Creature presents a captivating tale set in 1945. The synopsis reveals that the series follows an entrepreneur and a sleuth as they battle for survival and encounter a monstrous creature born out of human greed. With this thrilling premise, viewers can expect to be immersed in the grim world of Gyeongseong during the Japanese colonization.

In addition to the lead actors, the cast of Gyeongseong Creature includes Soo Hyun as Yukiko Maeda, Jo Han-Chul as Yoon Joong-Won, Kim Hae-Sook as Na Wol-Daek, Wi Ha-Joon as Kwon Jun-Taek, and a talented ensemble of supporting actors.

Prepare to be captivated Gyeongseong Creature as it takes you on a gripping journey through history, survival, and the darkness of human nature. Don’t miss out on the first part of this highly anticipated K-drama, available for streaming on Netflix.