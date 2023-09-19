Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Discusses Antisemitism and Artificial Intelligence with Elon Musk

Summary:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited California to meet with billionaire businessman Elon Musk and discuss several important topics. The livestream event covered discussions on antisemitism, artificial intelligence, and the need for a global regime to control advanced AI. Netanyahu expressed his hopes for Musk to find a balance between freedom of speech and curbing antisemitism on his social media platform, X. Musk assured Netanyahu that X has a policy against promoting hate speech and that objectionable posts are limited in visibility.

The meeting was significant in light of recent accusations against Musk for tolerating antisemitic messages on X. Netanyahu’s visit to the US also marked a time of opposition for him, both domestically and internationally, as protesters gathered outside the Tesla factory in protest.

Netanyahu will continue his US trip with stops in New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly and meet with President Joe Biden and other world leaders. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been participating in demonstrations against Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judicial system, including figures from the country’s high-tech community who believe this will negatively impact the business climate and foreign investment. Netanyahu defended the overhaul as a minor correction to address what he sees as excessive powers of the judiciary.

Overall, the meeting between Netanyahu and Musk focused on pressing issues such as antisemitism, AI ethics, and the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the need to combat hate speech.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press