Michigan Department of Attorney General Pursues Law Enforcement Accreditation

Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed that the Department of Attorney General (DAG) in Michigan has taken steps towards obtaining accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC). This move marks a significant milestone for the DAG, as they become the first state agency in Michigan to undergo this rigorous accreditation process.

The MLEAC assessors meticulously assessed the implementation of 108 law enforcement standards established MLEAC. Their examination covered various aspects of the DAG Criminal Investigations Division, including policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services. Through this evaluation, the DAG gains valuable insights that will aid their pursuit of accreditation.

Attorney General Nessel emphasized the importance of this accreditation process, stating that it allows law enforcement agencies to undergo thorough self-examination and third-party review. By meeting these rigorous standards, the DAG aims to ensure that the people of Michigan receive exceptional law enforcement services.

Since joining the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (MLEAP) in March 2022, the DAG has undertaken substantial efforts to align with MLEAC accreditation standards. They have developed and implemented 54 written directives, policies, and procedures to enhance their operations and service delivery.

Division Chief Aubrey Sargent of the Criminal Investigations Division expressed their commitment to excellence and dedication to serving the residents of Michigan. Attaining accreditation status would highlight the division’s unwavering focus on providing top-tier services while upholding the Constitutions of the United States and Michigan.

Law enforcement agencies view accreditation as an opportunity to establish and uphold contemporary, professional standards within their organizations. This process enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the services they provide, while also reducing liability for the agency and its members.

For those interested in learning more about the MLEAC accreditation program and its impact on law enforcement agencies, further information can be found clicking here.