Michigan’s Department of Attorney General Pursues Accreditation Amidst Strong Focus on Excellence

In a recent development, the Department of Attorney General (DAG) in Michigan underwent an extensive assessment the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) to seek accreditation. This move reinforces the department’s dedication to upholding high standards in law enforcement practices.

During the assessment, MLEAC assessors thoroughly examined the DAG’s Criminal Investigations Division, scrutinizing its policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services. The assessors verified the implementation of 108 law enforcement standards set the MLEAC.

Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed the importance of this accreditation process, stating, “The thorough assessment of our law enforcement policies and practices provides the department with valuable insight that will help us achieve our goal of accreditation.” Nessel believes that every law enforcement agency should undergo such a rigorous self-examination and third-party review to ensure the provision of exceptional law enforcement services to the people of Michigan.

Initiated in March 2022, the DAG has been actively working towards accreditation developing and implementing 54 written directives, policies, and procedures in accordance with MLEAC standards. The accreditation process not only establishes and maintains modern and professional law enforcement procedures but also enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided the department.

Division Chief Aubrey Sargent affirmed the significance of accreditation, emphasizing the division’s commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to serving the residents of Michigan. By earning accreditation status, the DAG aims to underscore its commitment to upholding the constitutions, enforcing laws, ensuring justice for crime victims, and prioritizing the safety and security of Michigan’s people.

Accreditation plays a vital role in law enforcement agencies as it sets the benchmark for excellence, addresses potential liabilities, and guides agencies to adhere to the highest professional standards. It brings about transparency and instills confidence within the community.

For those interested in learning about the program or law enforcement agencies seeking to establish comprehensive standards, additional information can be found on the MLEAC website. This commitment to accreditation showcases Michigan’s dedication to elevating the quality of law enforcement services statewide, ensuring enhanced public safety and justice for all.