Not Everyone is Excited About the New Whatsapp Channels

Since some time ago, Whatsapp has introduced a new feature called channels. These function similarly to channels in Telegram and allow you to follow different personalities or companies, such as Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg, your favorite football team, or Netflix.

Once you follow a channel, you receive updates directly in that channel and can comment on them using emojis. However, unlike in normal group chats, you cannot send messages in these channels.

It seems that not all users are happy with this new feature. A look at Google Trends reveals an increase in search queries about how to remove or delete channels.

The first question that comes to mind for many users is: Can you simply disable this feature? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Currently, there is no way to completely remove channels from your Whatsapp experience.

You can find this new feature in the “Status” tab, where it appears alongside the status updates of your contacts. The easiest method to avoid unwanted channels is simply not to follow them. No subscriptions, no updates. Everything remains as it was.

If you are already following a channel and find the constant updates annoying, you can leave the channel. To do this, go to the channel and tap on the three-dot menu icon. From there, select the option to “Leave Channel.” By leaving the channel, you will no longer receive updates from it.

While some users may not be thrilled about the new Whatsapp channels, for others, it can be an exciting way to stay updated on the latest news and updates from their favorite personalities or companies.

