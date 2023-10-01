Users are not thrilled about the new Whatsapp channels

Since some time ago, Whatsapp has introduced a new feature called “channels”. These channels work similarly to Telegram and allow you to follow different personalities or companies, such as Meta-CEO Mark Zuckerberg, your favorite football club, or Netflix.

When you follow a channel, you receive updates directly in that channel and can comment on them with emojis. However, it is not possible to send messages like in regular group chats.

Unfortunately, this new feature does not seem to be well-received all users. A look at Google Trends reveals that search queries for ways to remove or delete channels are increasing. Users want to get rid of channels.

The first question that comes to mind for many is: Can this feature be simply deactivated? Sadly, the answer is no. Until now, there is no way to completely banish channels from your Whatsapp life.

You can find this new feature in the “Status” tab, where it appears alongside the status updates of your contacts. The easiest method to avoid unwanted channels is simply not to follow them. No subscriptions, no updates. Everything stays the same.

If you are already following a channel and the constant updates annoy you, there are a few steps you can take to leave the channel:

1. Open the channel you want to leave.

2. Tap on the channel’s name at the top of the screen.

3. Scroll down and tap on the “Leave Channel” button.

By following these steps, you will no longer receive updates from the channel and it will be removed from your channel list.

In conclusion, Whatsapp channels have sparked mixed reactions among users. While some find them interesting and engaging, others are not thrilled about the constant updates and are actively searching for ways to remove or delete channels.