Exploring the Effects of Nepal’s TikTok Ban on Freedom of Expression

Nepal’s decision to impose a blanket ban on the Chinese social media platform TikTok on November 13, 2023, has sparked widespread debate and criticism. While the government argues that the ban is necessary to prevent social discord and maintain social harmony, many rights groups and civil society organizations view it as unconstitutional and undemocratic. This article will delve into the effects of Nepal’s TikTok ban on freedom of expression and the broader implications it has for online discourse in the country.

TikTok gained significant popularity in Nepal during the Covid-19 pandemic, with millions of users engaging with short-form video content. However, concerns about hate speech and intolerance on the platform led to the government’s decision to impose the ban. According to Nepal’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, TikTok was disrupting social harmony, family structure, and relations.

The ban on TikTok is not an isolated incident, as several other countries, including India, the UK, the US, the European Union, and Pakistan, have also taken steps to restrict or ban the platform. Nevertheless, critics argue that a blanket ban is an overly broad approach that violates citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression.

The Nepali government has introduced a directive on the Operation of Social Networking aimed at regulating social media through administrative measures. This directive mandates that international social media platforms establish a liaison office in Nepal or appoint a focal person within three months. Furthermore, these platforms are required to register with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, with non-compliance risking a ban in the country.

However, the ban and the directive have faced widespread criticism. Many argue that existing constitutional laws are sufficient to address issues related to social media content, and a blanket ban only serves to suppress freedom of expression. Civil society organizations and international rights groups, including Access Now, have expressed concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the ban and called for democratic frameworks for platform accountability.

As Nepali internet users seek topass the ban through the use of VPN apps, the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) is intensifying its efforts directing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block VPN and DNS apps. This raises further questions about the extent to which the government is willing to go to control social media and curtail freedom of expression.

In conclusion, Nepal’s TikTok ban has sparked a heated debate about freedom of expression and the government’s control over online discourse. While the government argues that the ban is necessary to maintain social harmony, critics argue that it violates citizens’ constitutional rights. The ban and the associated directive on social networking highlight the ongoing struggle between government control and citizens’ digital rights in Nepal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

A: The Nepali government banned TikTok due to concerns about the platform fostering social discord and promoting hate speech among Nepalis.

Q: Is the TikTok ban in Nepal constitutional?

A: Many rights groups and civil society organizations argue that the ban violates citizens’ constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Q: How have people reacted to the TikTok ban in Nepal?

A: There has been widespread criticism of the ban, with concerns raised about its impact on freedom of expression and citizens’ ability to engage in online conversations.

Q: What other countries have banned TikTok?

A: Other countries that have either banned or implemented restrictions on TikTok include India, the UK, the US, the European Union, and Pakistan.

Q: Is there any way topass the TikTok ban in Nepal?

A: Some Nepali internet users have resorted to using VPN apps topass the ban, although the government is taking steps to block such apps.