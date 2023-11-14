New Article: Nepal Bans TikTok to Preserve Cultural Harmony

The government of Nepal has taken the decision to ban the wildly popular social media app TikTok, citing concerns that it was disrupting “social harmony” in the country. This comes after a Cabinet meeting where Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud made the announcement, stating that the app would be immediately banned.

According to Saud, the ban on TikTok was necessary to regulate its use as it was causing disruptions to social harmony, goodwill, and the flow of indecent materials. To hold social media platforms accountable, the government has also requested companies to register and open liaison offices in Nepal, pay taxes, and operate in accordance with the country’s laws and regulations.

While it remains unclear what specifically triggered the ban or if TikTok had refused to comply with Nepal’s requests, it is important to note that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is based in China. This has led to concerns in several countries, including the United States, Britain, and New Zealand, about potential data security risks and Chinese government influence.

Despite these concerns, TikTok has continuously denied any wrongdoing, stating that it has never shared user data with the Chinese government and would not do so if asked. Nonetheless, the app has faced scrutiny and bans in multiple nations.

In 2018, Nepal had already implemented a ban on all pornographic sites. Now, with the TikTok ban, the government is further reinforcing its efforts to preserve cultural harmony and regulate the impact of social media platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

Nepal banned TikTok due to concerns that the app was disrupting “social harmony” in the country and the flow of indecent materials.

2. What steps is the Nepalese government taking to regulate social media platforms?

The Nepalese government has asked social media companies, including TikTok, to register and open a liaison office in Nepal, pay taxes, and operate in compliance with the country’s laws.

3. Why are there concerns about TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance?

ByteDance, the Chinese-based parent company of TikTok, has faced scrutiny in several countries over potential data security risks and concerns about Chinese government influence. TikTok has repeatedly denied these allegations.