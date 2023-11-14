Nepal Implements Ban on TikTok to Safeguard Social Harmony

Nepal’s government has taken the decision to prohibit the usage of the popular social media app, TikTok, stating that it has been disrupting “social harmony” within the country. Following a Cabinet meeting, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud announced that the ban would be effective immediately. The government’s main aim is to regulate the use of the platform, which has been observed to disrupt social harmony, goodwill, and facilitate the distribution of indecent content.

To ensure greater accountability for social media platforms, Nepal’s government has requested that companies register and establish a liaison office in Nepal, pay the relevant taxes, and comply with the country’s laws and regulations. The motive behind this decision to ban TikTok remains vague, and it remains uncertain whether TikTok declined to comply with Nepal’s requests. The company has refrained from providing immediate comments regarding this matter.

TikTok, which is owned China’s ByteDance, has undergone scrutiny in numerous countries, stemming from concerns that Beijing could exploit the app to harvest user data or serve its own interests. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand have prohibited the use of TikTok on government devices, despite TikTok’s repeated assertions that it has never shared data with the Chinese government and would not comply with any such requests.

It is worth noting that Nepal had already banned all pornographic websites in 2018, exemplifying the government’s determination to protect the social fabric of the nation.

