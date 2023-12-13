Nepali Influencer Leverages Social Media to Build a Thriving Business

Summary: Anjana Aryal, a Nepali influencer, found success sharing recipes on TikTok, amassing a large following and creating a profitable business. However, her world came crashing down when the Chinese-owned app was banned in Nepal, causing her business to collapse.

Anjana Aryal, a resident of Nepal, has come a long way from being a homemaker to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Through her TikTok account, she gained immense popularity sharing her unique recipes, captivating the hearts of millions of viewers throughout the country.

Using her mobile phone as both a camera and a cooking tool, Aryal rose to fame in Nepal last year, attracting millions of views from her loyal following of nearly 600,000 people. She used her creativity and inspiration to bring joy and culinary expertise to her audience, gaining recognition as a prominent social media influencer.

However, Aryal’s flourishing business faced a severe setback when the Himalayan republic decided to ban the Chinese-owned short video app, TikTok. The sudden prohibition of the platform left her without a primary means to connect with her audience and share her cooking talents. As a result, her once lucrative business took a devastating blow, crumbling under the weight of the ban.

Despite this setback, Aryal remains determined to bounce back and continue pursuing her passion for cooking. She plans to explore alternative avenues and platforms to rebuild her brand, leveraging social media to regain her lost audience. As an entrepreneur, she understands the importance of adapting to unforeseen challenges and is optimistic about the future.

Aryal’s story illustrates the power of social media and the impact it can have on individuals’ lives. It serves as a reminder that success can be achieved through dedication, creativity, and the ability to connect with others. While facing adversity, Aryal’s determination to overcome obstacles sets an inspiring example for aspiring entrepreneurs around the world.