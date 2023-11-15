Nepal Implements Ban on TikTok Amidst Concerns Over Social Harmony

In a move to preserve its cultural values and maintain social harmony, Nepal has announced a ban on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. The decision, made the country’s government, comes due to concerns about the disruptive impact of the platform on traditional family values.

Nepal’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, stated that the ban was necessary given TikTok’s influence on the country’s social fabric. The government believes that the platform is contributing to the erosion of social harmony and the destabilization of family structures.

The Head of Nepal’s Telecommunications Authority, Purushottam Khanal, has instructed internet service providers to block access to the app, ensuring the ban is effectively implemented. While the government acknowledges that TikTok itself may not be solely responsible for these concerns, it pointed out the app’s misuse users in Nepal, which has reportedly led to over 1,600 TikTok-related cyber crimes in the past four years.

Nepal now joins its neighboring countries, Pakistan and India, which have previously banned TikTok due to similar concerns. Pakistan has criticized the app for hosting “immoral and indecent” content, while both countries have highlighted the potential negative impact of the platform on social norms and values.

TikTok, which has become immensely popular worldwide, has yet to respond to the ban imposed Nepal’s government. As with previous bans, it remains to be seen whether the platform will make any modifications to address the concerns raised the Nepalese authorities.

FAQ

1. Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

Nepal’s government decided to ban TikTok due to concerns about the platform’s impact on the country’s social harmony and traditional family values.

2. Are Pakistan and India also banning TikTok?

Yes, Pakistan and India have already implemented bans on TikTok, citing similar concerns about its content and influence on social values.

3. Will TikTok respond to the ban?

As of now, TikTok has not responded to the ban imposed Nepal’s government. It remains to be seen whether the platform will address the concerns raised the authorities.