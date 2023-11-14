Nepal Implements Ban on TikTok, Citing Concerns About Social Disruption and Cyber Crimes

Nepal has made the decision to ban TikTok, following in the footsteps of neighboring countries Pakistan and India. The ban comes as a result of concerns over the platform’s impact on Nepal’s social harmony and traditional family values. Rekha Sharma, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, stated that the disruption caused TikTok’s prevalence in the country has led to the decision to temporarily ban the app.

The ban was enforced Purushottam Khanal, the head of Nepal’s Telecommunications Authority, who instructed internet service providers to cut access to the TikTok app. The government acknowledges that TikTok itself is not entirely to blame; rather, it is the misuse of the app users that has led to an alarming number of cyber crimes. Over the course of the past four years, Nepal has reportedly witnessed 1,600 TikTok-related cyber crimes.

Nepal’s ban on TikTok joins the growing number of countries concerned about the adverse effects of the platform. Pakistan banned TikTok due to concerns about “immoral and indecent” content, while India’s ban was based on similar concerns about social disruption and national security.

TikTok, a popular social media and networking site, has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the ban. However, the ban raises questions regarding the future of TikTok in other countries and how authorities around the world are addressing the platform’s potential impact on society.

