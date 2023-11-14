Nepal Implements Ban on TikTok to Safeguard Social Harmony

Nepal has recently announced its decision to ban the popular video-sharing platform TikTok due to concerns over its impact on social harmony within the country. The ban comes as many countries around the world have imposed restrictions on TikTok, citing data breaches and potential harm to youth.

Nepal’s Communications and Information Technology Minister, Rekha Sharma, stated that TikTok has been consistently used to share content that disrupts family structures, social relations, and social harmony. Taking immediate action, the relevant authorities are currently addressing the technical aspects to enforce the ban effectively.

The decision to ban TikTok in Nepal has garnered mixed reactions. Gagan Thapa, the leader of the Nepali Congress party, expressed concern that the government’s true motive might be to suppress freedom of expression. While acknowledging the need for social media regulation to deter misuse, Thapa believes that shutting down social media entirely under the guise of regulation is not the appropriate solution.

This ban follows Nepal’s recent directive that requires social media platforms operating within the country to establish local offices. As the sixth-most-used social media platform globally, TikTok has seen exponential growth among young people, surpassing its competitors. However, concerns about the potential impact on children have prompted several countries to tighten controls on social media platforms.

It is worth noting that although TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese, the company denies allegations of being directly controlled the Beijing government. Despite lagging behind Meta’s dominant trio of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, TikTok continues to attract a significant user base, particularly among the younger generation.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

A: Nepal banned TikTok due to concerns about its negative effects on social harmony within the country.

Q: How did TikTok users react to the ban?

A: Following the announcement, videos discussing the ban gained significant views on TikTok.

Q: What are the opinions on the ban in Nepal?

A: Some individuals, like Gagan Thapa of the Nepali Congress party, believe that the ban interferes with freedom of expression, while others support it as a measure to regulate social media.

Q: What prompted Nepal to impose the ban?

A: The decision to ban TikTok was triggered the consistent sharing of content on the platform that disrupts family structures, social relations, and social harmony in the country.