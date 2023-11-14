Understanding the Implications of Nepal’s TikTok Ban

Nepal recently made the decision to ban Chinese social media app TikTok due to concerns over its content disturbing social harmony. This move follows the introduction of a new rule in the country requiring social media companies to establish liaison offices. The ban on TikTok comes in the wake of other countries like India, the United States, and the United Kingdom taking similar measures.

While the ban does not have a specified implementation date, Nepal’s Telecom Authority has requested internet service providers to shut down the app. However, there is some opposition to this decision, with reports suggesting that it was made during a cabinet meeting and not unanimously agreed upon.

One of the primary concerns surrounding TikTok is the potential for data to be passed on to the Chinese government. Authorities around the world have been scrutinizing the app, raising questions about user privacy and national security. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has consistently denied these allegations.

Despite lagging behind social media giants like Facebook and Instagram in terms of user numbers, TikTok has seen remarkable growth, particularly among younger individuals. In Nepal, it is the third most used platform according to a report BBC Media Action on media usage in the country. TikTok has gained popularity among users aged 16 to 24, with over 80% of social media users in this age group engaging with the app.

Nepal is not the only country to take action against TikTok. Pakistan has temporarily banned the app multiple times since October 2020, while Indonesia recently shut down its online shopping service. As concerns regarding data privacy and national security continue to arise, governments are increasingly cautious about allowing platforms like TikTok to operate without thorough oversight.

