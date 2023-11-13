Nepal Imposes Ban on TikTok Citing Negative Impact on Social Harmony

Nepal made an announcement on Monday regarding its decision to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok due to its negative effects on the country’s social harmony. The app, which boasts around one billion monthly users worldwide, has faced scrutiny and restrictions in numerous countries for allegedly violating data regulations and potential harm to the youth. Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma stated that the ban was initiated due to TikTok’s consistent misuse in sharing content that disrupts family structures, social relations, and overall social cohesion. Despite not specifying the specific incidents that led to the ban, Sharma declared that relevant authorities are currently addressing the technical concerns associated with the implementation of the ban.

Following the public announcement of the ban, videos related to the ban gained significant viewership on TikTok within hours. Gagan Thapa, a prominent leader of the Nepali Congress party, criticized the government’s decision as an attempt to suppress freedom of expression. Thapa emphasized the importance of regulating social media to discourage its misuse but condemned the complete shutdown of social media platforms as a misguided approach. Nepal’s ban on TikTok comes shortly after the introduction of a directive that requires social media platforms operating within the country to establish local offices.

With over one billion users worldwide, TikTok ranks as the sixth most used social media platform globally, according to the We Are Social marketing agency. Several countries have taken measures to tighten controls over social media platforms, particularly in relation to protecting children from potential risks. Although ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, is based in China, the company denies allegations of direct control the Chinese government. While TikTok faces competition from Meta’s dominant trio of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, its popularity among young people surpasses its competitors.

