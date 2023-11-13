New Article: Nepal Takes a Stand Against TikTok for Social Harmony and Security

Nepal has announced its decision to ban the popular video app TikTok, citing concerns over social harmony and security. The misuse of the app has disrupted social peace and caused a rise in demand for its control. This move follows similar actions taken other countries that have partially or completely banned TikTok due to security concerns.

According to local media reports, Nepal has witnessed over 1,600 cyber crime cases related to TikTok in the past four years. The Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, stated that the ban was approved during a cabinet meeting. The authorities are now actively working to close the app technically, and internet service providers have been instructed to comply with the ban.

The decision to ban TikTok has faced criticism from opposition leaders who argue that regulation, not restriction, should be the approach. Pradeep Gyawali, former foreign minister and senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), emphasized the need to regulate unwanted materials on all social media platforms rather than resorting to outright bans.

Nepal’s action is not isolated, as neighboring countries have also taken steps against TikTok. India banned the app in June 2020, along with several other Chinese-developed apps, expressing concerns over national security. Similarly, Pakistan has banned TikTok on multiple occasions due to its perceived “immoral and indecent” content.

TikTok, in response to the bans imposed various countries, has previously stated that such actions are based on misconceptions and are misguided. However, the app has not provided an immediate comment on Nepal’s decision to ban it.

