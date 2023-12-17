Nepalese Influencer Struggles After TikTok Ban

In a country where social media platforms have become a means of income and livelihood for many, the recent ban on TikTok in Nepal has left influencers like Anjana Aryal in a state of uncertainty and financial strain. TikTok, a Chinese-owned short video app, was banned in Nepal due to concerns about data security, obscene content, and alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Aryal, who gained popularity sharing recipes on TikTok, saw her once prosperous business collapse overnight. With nearly 600,000 followers and millions of views, she was able to earn nearly $3,000 from endorsement deals in just one month. Encouraged her audience, Aryal even started her own brand of pickles, which received a flood of orders.

However, since the ban, Aryal’s revenue stream has dried up, leaving her and other content creators struggling to make ends meet. “People were earning, running businesses or just being entertained on TikTok. Everyone has been affected now and they don’t know what to do,” Aryal lamented.

The ban on TikTok not only affects individual influencers but also has wider implications for the social media landscape in Nepal. TikTok, with its 1 billion users worldwide, has proven to be a powerful platform for content creators and influencers. However, it has also faced criticism for its opaque algorithm and alleged dissemination of disinformation.

Nepal’s government justified the ban claiming it was necessary to protect the country’s social fabric. However, critics argue that it infringes upon people’s freedom of speech and stifles dissenting voices. Several content creators have rallied in Kathmandu to demand the lifting of the ban, while others have had to shift their focus to alternative platforms like Instagram.

The ban has not only impacted influencer livelihoods but also the advertising industry. With an estimated worth of over $5 million each year, advertisers and content creators are now facing significant losses. The ban has not only disrupted the income of influencers but also affected businesses that relied on advertising through TikTok.

As the ban continues, influencers and businesses alike are left grappling with the uncertain future of their online presence and income. The TikTok ban serves as a reminder of the power that social media platforms hold, both in enabling prosperity and in jeopardizing it with abrupt decisions.