TikTok Faces Another Ban as Nepal Cracks Down on Hate Content

Nepal, a country with a population of nearly 30 million, has decided to ban TikTok due to concerns about the platform’s failure to address hate content. The move comes after the Nepalese government introduced a new rule requiring social platforms to register with local authorities. In an effort to maintain social harmony, the government cited TikTok’s role in exacerbating religious hate, inciting violence, and promoting sexual abuse as reasons for the ban.

TikTok, owned ByteDance and boasting over one billion active users worldwide, has faced similar bans and restrictions in various countries. India, for example, banned the app along with several other Chinese internet services in 2021 amid escalating border tensions. The United States, TikTok’s largest market, has also expressed concerns about the app’s data privacy and its potential ties to the Chinese government.

It is worth noting that many countries, including Canada and the U.K., have imposed restrictions on TikTok, mostly limiting government officials from using the platform. These measures reflect the growing unease among nations regarding China’s influence and data security concerns.

TikTok has consistently denied sharing user data with the Chinese government and has taken steps to address data privacy concerns. In the U.S., the company invested heavily in “Project Texas,” a $1.5 billion initiative aimed at storing user data onshore to mitigate worries about data access foreign entities.

As more countries grapple with the impact of social media platforms on their societies, the regulation of these platforms is becoming increasingly necessary. Governments are seeking ways to strike a balance between safeguarding freedom of expression and protecting their citizens from harmful content.