Nepal Town Imposes Lockdown Amid Tensions Over Social Media Post

A town in Nepal, Nepalganj, has imposed a lockdown following communal tensions that arose from a controversial social media post. The incident began when a Hindu boy posted a contentious status about Muslims on social media, resulting in protests and communal tensions within the Hindu-dominated country.

Muslims protested the status gathering at the region’s government administrator’s office building, burning tires on the streets, and blocking traffic. In response, the administration initially imposed a 24-hour curfew, which was later extended indefinitely.

Since Tuesday afternoon, a lockdown has been in effect in Nepalganj, with people not allowed to leave their homes or gather in groups. City police have been deployed to patrol and maintain order. The purpose of the stay-at-home order is to prevent further clashes between the two communities.

It is important to note that communal violence is uncommon in Nepal, a Hindu-majority country that recently transitioned to a secular state. However, tensions have been exacerbated due to the religious divide between Nepalgunj and its neighboring country, India.

– Additional information: Nepal is a landlocked country located in South Asia. Nepalganj, also known as Nepalgunj, is a Sub-Metropolitan City in the Banke District of Nepal.