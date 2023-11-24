TikTok Ban in Nepal Sparks Controversy as Users Express Loss of Income and Freedom of Speech

The recent ban on TikTok in Nepal has left many users shocked and frustrated as they face the double blow of losing a source of income and a platform for free expression. The Nepali government cited concerns over “social harmony and goodwill” as the reason for banning the popular social media app, which is owned China-based ByteDance. This move follows in the footsteps of neighboring India, which banned TikTok along with several other apps of Chinese origin last year due to national security concerns.

For content creators like Manjita Manandhar, the ban has had a significant impact on their livelihood. Manandhar, who earned around $1,500 a month creating and posting content for various businesses on TikTok, now finds herself struggling to make ends meet. Despite trying to shift her focus to Instagram and YouTube, the income generated from these platforms is not enough to compensate for the loss. Like many others, she relied on TikTok as a means of income, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

The ban has not only affected individuals’ livelihoods but has also limited free speech and recreation for many Nepalis. Protests have erupted in Kathmandu, with people demanding the government revoke the ban. Multiple petitions have been filed against the government’s decision, leading to a Supreme Court hearing on December 5th. According to Rajib Subba, a cyber security expert, TikTok served as a medium for livelihood, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and advocacy for many people.

However, concerns over TikTok’s content and behavior have been raised. Reports suggest that more than 1,600 cybercrime cases, most of which are related to TikTok, have been registered in Nepal over the past four years. In response, TikTok stated that it routinely addresses content and behavior that violates its community guidelines, but did not provide specific details.

As the battle over the TikTok ban in Nepal continues, the fate of millions of users and their sources of income hang in the balance. The court’s decision on the government’s reasons for the ban will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the app in the country.

