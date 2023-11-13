Why Nepal Decided to Ban TikTok and the Implications for Social Harmony

In a recent development, the Nepal government has made the decision to ban the widely popular Chinese-owned social network platform, TikTok. The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting on November 13, with the government citing TikTok’s negative effects on social harmony as the primary reason for the ban.

The drive to ban TikTok stems from concerns about the proliferation of hate speech and the rise in cybercrime cases reported on the platform. Over the past four years alone, Nepal has seen 1,647 cases of cybercrime linked to the video-sharing app. These alarming statistics have prompted government officials to take action in order to safeguard the well-being of the nation’s citizens.

Recognizing the significant negative impact that TikTok has on social harmony, the Nepal government has decided to implement the ban through the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. The ban is expected to be enforced after the completion of necessary technical preparations, ensuring a prompt and effective response.

While freedom of expression is a fundamental right that should be protected, the government believes that TikTok’s influence has crossed the line into promoting hate speech, resulting in social disharmony. This led to a unanimous decision within the Cabinet meeting to ban the app entirely, prioritizing the well-being and safety of the Nepalese people.

The ban on TikTok is not an isolated event but part of a growing global trend. Countries like India, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have also banned TikTok due to security concerns. These cumulative actions highlight the increasing importance of digital security and the responsibility of governments to protect their citizens online.

Ultimately, the ban on TikTok in Nepal reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring social harmony and preventing the spread of harmful content. It serves as a reminder of the power and influence social media platforms wield in shaping public opinion and the responsibility they bear in upholding community standards and safeguarding user well-being.

