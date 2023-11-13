TikTok Faces Increasing Ban Worldwide, Nepal Latest Addition

Amid growing concerns over national security, Nepal has joined several other countries, including India, the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom, in banning the popular Chinese social media platform TikTok. The decision, taken during a recent cabinet meeting, comes as the Nepalese government cited the platform’s negative effects on social harmony as the key reason behind the ban.

TikTok has faced significant backlash in Nepal, with many criticizing the app for promoting hate speech and being a breeding ground for cybercrime. Over the past four years alone, the Nepalese authorities have reported 1,647 cases of cybercrime related to TikTok. In an effort to address these concerns, a discussion between Nepal Police’s Cyber Bureau, the home ministry, and representatives of the app took place recently. The decision to implement the ban will be enacted once all necessary technical preparations are complete, with a specific deadline being set the government.

However, not everyone supports the ban. Gagan Thapa, the Nepali Congress general secretary, opposes the government’s decision and suggests that instead of banning TikTok outright, the platform should be regulated to balance freedom of expression and individual freedom.

This move Nepal follows similar actions taken other countries, especially in light of ongoing security concerns associated with Chinese-owned apps. In 2020, India banned 59 mobile applications, including TikTok, following tensions at the border between Indian and Chinese forces. The Indian ban alone affected nearly 200 million TikTok users, making it a significant blow to the platform.

As TikTok faces increasing scrutiny worldwide, it is clear that concerns over national security and the impact of social media platforms on societal harmony are becoming increasingly prominent. While some argue for regulation over outright banning, the controversy surrounding TikTok persists, leaving the platform’s future uncertain.

FAQ

1. Why did Nepal ban TikTok?

Nepal banned TikTok due to its negative effects on social harmony and concerns over cybercrime and hate speech.

2. When will the ban be enforced?

The ban on TikTok in Nepal will be enforced after the completion of technical preparations, with a specific deadline set the government.

3. Who opposes the ban in Nepal?

Gagan Thapa, the Nepali Congress general secretary, opposes the ban and suggests regulating TikTok instead of outright prohibition.

4. What other countries have banned TikTok?

Several countries, including India, the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom, have banned TikTok due to security concerns.