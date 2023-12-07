In a significant move, Nepal has called on Russia to halt the deployment of Gurkha soldiers to fight in Ukraine, following the deaths of six Nepali soldiers serving in the Russian military. The Nepali government has urged Russia to repatriate the bodies of the fallen soldiers and compensate their families. Additionally, diplomatic efforts are underway to secure the release of a Nepali soldier who was captured while fighting in the Russian army.

The Gurkhas, renowned for their bravery and combat skills, have a long history of serving in the British and Indian armies. However, Nepal does not have a similar agreement with Russia. Nevertheless, between 150 and 200 Nepalis have been working as mercenaries in the Russian army since the conflict began.

The Nepali ambassador to Moscow, Milan Raj Tuladhar, revealed that young Nepalis are being enticed to join the war through attractive financial offers. He described the situation as a form of trafficking, where individuals are brought to Russia against their will to serve in the army. The Nepali government is actively discouraging its citizens from joining the military of any third country outside of existing international agreements.

The deaths of two Nepali soldiers, Rupak Karki and Sandip Thapaliya, have already occurred, with their bodies being buried in mid-July. However, the bodies of the remaining deceased soldiers are still in the mortuary.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to boost ground troop capacity in Ukraine signing a decree to increase recruitment nearly 170,000. Russia’s extensive campaign to attract more recruits includes cash bonuses, targeted recruitment calls, and partnerships with universities and social service agencies.

As the demand for Gurkha soldiers continues, it remains to be seen whether Nepal’s plea for the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine will be heeded. The repercussions of this call could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict.