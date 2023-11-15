Nepal Implements TikTok Ban, Focusing on Maintaining Social Harmony

Nepal has joined the growing list of countries that have banned the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, citing concerns over “social harmony.” Following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud announced that TikTok would be immediately banned in the country. The government has also urged all social media platforms to register, establish a liaison office, comply with local laws and regulations, and pay taxes.

This move comes as Nepal aims to regulate the use of social media platforms that have been found to disrupt social harmony, goodwill, and the flow of indecent content. To enforce the ban, Purushottam Khanal, chair of Nepal’s Telecommunications Authority, has instructed internet service providers to block access to TikTok.

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has faced scrutiny worldwide due to cybersecurity concerns. Governments, including the United States, New Zealand, and Britain, have banned the app on government devices over fears of potential data access the Chinese Communist Party.

In response to these concerns, some U.S. lawmakers have proposed legislation to impose sanctions on ByteDance, effectively barring TikTok from operating in the country entirely. However, TikTok maintains that it operates independently and is not subject to data requests from Beijing. The company also asserts that it has taken measures to safeguard the data of its U.S. users.

As TikTok faces increasing scrutiny globally, it remains to be seen whether the ban in Nepal will have a ripple effect on other countries. In the interest of social harmony, governments are becoming more vigilant and proactive in regulating social media platforms to protect their citizens.

