Nepal’s Decision to Ban TikTok Sheds Light on Global Security Concerns

Nepal has recently joined the growing list of countries that have banned the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. The decision came as a result of concerns regarding national security and the disruption of “social harmony.” The ban was announced Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud after a Cabinet meeting on Monday. In addition to the ban, the government has urged social media platforms to register and establish a liaison office in Nepal, pay taxes, and comply with the country’s laws and regulations.

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has been under scrutiny due to cybersecurity concerns. There are worries that the Chinese Communist Party could potentially access user data through the app. In response to these concerns, several countries, including the United States, Britain, and New Zealand, have already prohibited the use of TikTok on government devices. In the United States, some lawmakers have even proposed legislation to ban the app entirely.

While TikTok has insisted that it operates independently from China and safeguards user data, the ban in Nepal raises important questions about the global security implications of popular social media platforms. As governments worldwide grapple with issues of cybersecurity and data privacy, it becomes evident that a unified approach is necessary to address these concerns effectively.

